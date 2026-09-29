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South Africa: Competition between criminal networks fuelling mass shootings, analysts say

A police officer is seen at a scene of a mass shooting at a house party in KwaMakhutha township south of the city Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

South Africa

Organised crime, gang violence and conflicts over the control of criminal networks are fuelling mass shootings in South Africa, according to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC).

Since the start of 2026, South Africa has recorded 41 mass shootings, resulting in almost 200 deaths, according to data from the GI-TOC. The organisation defines a mass shooting as an incident where at least three people are killed.

Shootings in Johannesburg and Cape Town last weekend saw 27 deaths in just two days.

Just days earlier, 12 people - including a pregnant woman - were killed south of Durban when gunmen stormed a house.

Much of this violence is linked to competition between criminal networks and individuals looking to control illicit markets, the GI-TOC says.

The rise in mass shootings comes as overall crime statistics show a different trend.

The latest quarterly data from the South African police indicate an almost 6 percent drop in homicides between April and June.

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