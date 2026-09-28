Pope Leo ends France trip in Metz, spotlighting Schuman and EU unity

The pontiff chose Metz, a city long shaped by Europe’s shifting borders and conflicts, to honour Robert Schuman, the French Catholic statesman who became one of the architects of European integration after the Second World War. At a gathering titled “At the Roots of Europe for Peace and Unity”, Leo met European leaders and senior figures including confirmed Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and former European Commission president Jean‑Claude Juncker. Macron, who had originally been scheduled to attend only Leo’s morning speech, also joined the Mass at Saint‑Étienne Cathedral and the official farewell at the airport after rearranging his schedule. Outside the cathedral, crowds gathered hours before the service, with banners and rosaries visible among the faithful. Families welcomed the pope in an atmosphere that was both festive and devotional. The Metz visit capped a journey that had already drawn large crowds. The Vatican said around 800,000 people attended Leo’s outdoor Mass in Paris, while tens of thousands joined the pope for Lourdes’ famous candlelit procession. The pontiff then left France after a farewell ceremony with Macron at Metz‑Nancy‑Lorraine airport.