Bangkok streets turn to canals as days of heavy rain bring citywide flooding

Parts of Bangkok remained under water on Monday after days of heavy rain overwhelmed the city's drainage system. In Bang Kapi, residents waded through knee- and waist-deep water to collect essential supplies, while small boats helped people reach shops. Some areas recorded more than 30 centimetres of rain, with around 300 millimetres falling in 48 hours in parts of the capital. The flooding disrupted roads, businesses and public transport, with some cars partly submerged. Authorities declared a disaster across all 50 districts and made Monday and Tuesday public holidays to reduce traffic and help emergency services respond. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration schools were also closed. More than 200 temporary shelters were opened, with around 3,000 people staying in them on Sunday. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said drainage systems were working at full capacity, but warned that high canal levels could prolong flooding in some communities. Officials said two to three rain-free days could be needed to drain the remaining water. Flooding has also affected more than 545,000 people in 25 provinces outside Bangkok. At least eight people have died since 16 September, according to disaster officials. No deaths had been reported in Bangkok at the latest update.