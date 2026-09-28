Pope joins pilgrims in Lourdes candlelit rosary as 150,000 attend mass

Holding a candle and a rosary, the pope walked behind a statue of the Virgin Mary through the sanctuary, describing himself as a “pilgrim among pilgrims”. The procession began at the Grotto of Massabielle, where Bernadette Soubirous is said to have seen the Virgin Mary in 1858. The Rosary is a series of Catholic prayers traditionally divided into five decades, with worshippers reflecting on events from the lives of Jesus and Mary. The prayers were recited in several languages, including French, English, Italian and Spanish, accompanied by the “Ave Maria” of Lourdes. More than 150,000 candles were lit across the sanctuary, creating one of Lourdes’ most recognisable evening ceremonies. Earlier, Leo had celebrated an outdoor Mass attended by around 150,000 people, met French bishops and visited sick and disabled pilgrims. He also held private meetings with survivors of clergy sexual abuse. The visit was the first official papal state visit to France in 18 years.