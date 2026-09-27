Nigerian foundation urges early screening in battle against childhood cancer

A Nigerian advocacy group has called for increased support for childhood cancer awareness, stressing that early detection is critical to ending the disease's toll on children.

The Okapi Cancer Foundation made the appeal during a childhood cancer awareness walk in Abuja, aimed at promoting awareness, mobilizing public participation, and raising resources for children battling cancer and their families.

Hope Tobi, a child survivor affiliated with the foundation, described the Okapi Children Cancer Walk 2026 as a source of encouragement for young patients.

"I feel very happy joining the walk because I walked with survivors like me and supporters," Tobi said. "The walk was exciting because in every step we make, there is hope for children, informing them they are not fighting alone."

The event also served to mark the foundation's 10-year anniversary, representing a decade of advocacy for children facing what organizers described as battles they never chose.

Oluwakemi Adekanye, founder of the Okapi Cancer Foundation, expressed optimism that the government will prioritize childhood cancer in the coming year.

"I understand that children will be included in the recent cancer health fund now, and we're hoping that once that is implemented and put in place, there should be more progress and success for children with cancer," Adekanye said.

She emphasized the importance of public education in improving outcomes for young patients.

"So it is important as adults to be aware of what childhood cancer is, common signs and symptoms to look out for in childhood cancer, and that is why we do what we do. We want people to be aware of childhood cancer and how they can effectively support a child," she added.

According to the foundation, more than 250 children living with cancer have received support, while awareness campaigns have reached thousands of students and community members across Nigeria.

Dr. Ikenna Igbodika, a member of the Okapi management team, highlighted the foundation's grassroots approach to education.

"So a lot of education is done when we bring people. Their coming here is an implication, and they are educated on what we are doing and begin to see the reality," Igbodika said. "We go into the grassroots, into the corners, to get people involved, and they say, 'Oh, this is what these people do?'"