Dangote’s Big Energy Expansion: From Nigerian Refinery to African Powerhouse {Business Africa}

The Dangote Group is looking to take its refinery success beyond Nigeria, with plans to build a wider energy business across Africa.

The group is opening its flagship refinery to public investors in what is expected to be Africa’s largest-ever IPO, while also exploring new refineries, storage terminals and fuel pipelines across several African markets.

But expansion brings new challenges — from raising capital and managing currency risks to navigating different regulations and connecting energy infrastructure across borders.

We were joined by David Bird, CEO and Managing Director of Dangote Refinery, to discuss the planned IPO and the company’s wider ambitions.

Among the key questions: how can ordinary investors participate fairly amid inflation and currency pressures? When will Nigerians see tangible benefits through more reliable fuel supplies and potentially greater price stability? And how will Dangote balance domestic energy needs with its ambitions to export across Africa?

The answers could help shape the next phase of Nigeria’s energy industry — and Dangote’s role in Africa’s wider energy market.

South Sudan’s Small Businesses Turn to Solar

With less than 10 percent of South Sudan’s population connected to a formal power grid, frequent blackouts are putting significant pressure on small businesses.

For many entrepreneurs, solar power is becoming an increasingly important solution.

Solar systems can help businesses stay open during outages, reduce dependence on costly generators and provide a more predictable source of electricity.

For entrepreneurs operating on tight margins, reliable power can make the difference between keeping a business running and losing valuable income.

Nigeria’s Creative Economy: Turning Global Fame Into Jobs

Nigeria’s cultural influence is already global, from Afrobeats and Nollywood to fashion, food and digital content.

But international popularity does not automatically create sustainable businesses or jobs.

As Nigeria seeks to expand its creative economy by 2030, young entrepreneurs need more than talent. Access to finance, technology, skills, intellectual-property protection and international markets will be crucial.

The challenge is turning Nigeria’s global cultural appeal into sustainable livelihoods for the young people creating, producing and commercialising that culture.