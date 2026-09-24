Madagascar’s Gen Z protesters mark one year since Rajoelina’s fall

A year after igniting protests that forced the president from power, Madagascar's Gen Z activists say they feel betrayed by a new government they accuse of resorting to the same old tactics.

The young protesters were euphoric when they were joined by soldiers from the Capsat military unit in October last year, a turning point in weeks of anti-government demonstrations.

President Andry Rajoelina fled the Indian Ocean island and the military seized power, swearing in Capsat commander Colonel Michael Randrianirina as interim leader on October 17.

It brought an end to unrest that claimed at least 22 lives, including in a government crackdown.

"It was really both joy and relief," recalled Herizo Andriamanantena, the figurehead of the movement that held its first protest on September 25 focused on chronic water and power shortages.

But afterwards, there were only "little changes here and there", the 30-year-old, an agricultural engineer by training, told AFP.

When his group called a march in April this year to protest the slow pace of promised reforms, the new authorities unleashed their own crackdown.

Herizo, known only by his first name on social media, and five other activists were thrown in jail.

"We were accused of endangering state security, of being in contact with people who were planning another coup," he said.

- 'Like a criminal' -

Herizo spent 13 days in police custody on a charge of endangering state security that allows for detention of up to 15 days.

"You're in a small cell with around 20 prisoners -- offenders, murderers. And there you are thinking, 'You fought for your country but you're treated like a criminal'," he said.

He also lost his job, as did another of those who were rounded up, Nomena Ratsihorimanana, who had worked for the National Human Rights Observatory.

Ratsihorimanana, 36, said his arrest was violent. First, an SUV rammed him on his motorbike. Then, for around an hour, there were "blows raining down everywhere", he said.

"They put guns in our mouths, they threatened to kill us." He was released after five days in detention.

According to lawyer Maromanana Aliarivelo, the charge of endangering state security has been "the tool par excellence used for ages by those in power in Madagascar".

It is "always a way of saying 'shut up'," he said.

- Betrayal -

"It's thanks to us taking to the streets... that they're in power today," said another activist, 32-year-old Felana Andriatahina.

"It's a betrayal," said the eco-construction entrepreneur.

She was part of Herizo's collective that ran a Facebook page that coordinated the September and October 2025 demonstrations.

With around 200,000 followers at the height of the revolt against Rajoelina, it was hacked and then deleted shortly before the military switched sides.

The page was called "Gen Z Madagascar" in reference to the youth-led movement that brought down Nepal's government a few weeks earlier, even if many of its activists fell outside the grouping's 1997–2012 birth year range.

It was a diverse movement "like a box of coloured pencils", Andriatahina said. "There are several shades but it's the same box."

In the impoverished country, where around 70 percent of the population is under 30, according to UNICEF, the movement drew mainly urban, educated young people.

"I don't even know how many sub-movements there are, who the real Gen Z are, the fake ones," said political scientist Ketakandriana Rafitoson.

One faction recently affirmed its support for the colonel in power, who has promised elections by the end of next year.

But a leader in another faction was wary of official commemorations planned for Friday, the first anniversary of the start of the protests.

"If it's something that's being used again, it's pointless," said Elliot Randriamandrato, 32, one of the administrators of the original Facebook page.

The programme in the capital Antananarivo includes the unveiling of a stele, a march and an address by the island's new strongman at the central May 13 Square, a symbol of political protest in the country.