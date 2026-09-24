Morocco’s PAM leads parliamentary election with turnout at two-decade low

Morocco’s centre-right Authenticity and Modernity Party, or PAM, has emerged as the largest party in parliamentary elections, according to provisional results announced Thursday.

Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said PAM won 97 of the parliament’s 395 seats. The National Rally of Independents, which heads the outgoing coalition, came second with 66 seats, followed by the Istiqlal Party with 65. The opposition Justice and Development Party won 54 seats.

Abdelouafi Laftit, Moroccan Interior Minister: “According to provisional results, the vote count and tallying at local and regional constituency level produced the following results: the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) won 97 seats, the National Rally of Independents (RNI) 66 seats, the Istiqlal Party 65 seats, and the Justice and Development Party (PJD) 54 seats.”

Turnout stood at just 38 percent, down from 50 percent in 2021 and the lowest since 2007.

The low participation comes amid concerns over unemployment, inequality, healthcare and education. Morocco also saw youth-led protests last year demanding improvements to public services.

The result will determine which party gets the first opportunity to form a government, with the prime minister appointed by King Mohammed VI from the party that wins the most seats.

Morocco is also preparing to co-host the 2030 World Cup, while pursuing major infrastructure projects and economic reforms.