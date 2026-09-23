South Sudan's election commission urges peaceful electoral process

South Sudan's National Elections Commission on Tuesday called on politicians and political parties to help ensure a peaceful electoral process.

President Salva Kiir dissolved the transitional government on the same day, clearing the way for the general election scheduled to take place on 22 December.

"So, my appeal is to our politicians, to our political parties, to convert their political ideas into ballot paper and not bullets,” said National Elections Commission chairperson, Gabriel Bol Deng Majok.

“It is a work of every politician, every political party, every citizen to ensure that this election is peaceful," he said

With less than three months to go before the first polls since independence in 2011, the Commission said preparations were underway.

It said it was getting ready to begin voter registration after approving the forms and assessing centres across the country.

"Our role as a Commission is to level the playing field, to make sure the field is smooth, and there are rules and regulations to govern the 90-minute play,” said Majok.

It also presented voting cards during Tuesday’s briefing.

After years of conflict, the country's transitional ​arrangements were established under a 2018 peace deal, but repeated delays to key benchmarks have pushed back elections.