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Pix of the Day, 23 September, 2026 - Across the world

A snapshot of major news across the continent on September 23, 2026: Protest against Iranian government outside UN headquarters in New York ------ Trump administration to admit mostly white South African refugees in 2027-----South Africa mass shooting leaves 11 dead as police search for three attackers------US denies visa for Sudan's de facto leader due to address UN------- Iran says it has the technology to produce missiles with far longer ranges

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