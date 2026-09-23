Leaders of Senegal and France 'review partnership' at UN assembly

Senegal
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The two leaders reviewed the partnership between their countries and ways to strengthen it, according to a statement from Faye’s office.
They also discussed challenged to peace and security and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the UN Charter and to the peaceful settlement of disputes, the statement said.
The appointment of the next UN Secretary General was also on the agenda. Senegal’s former president, Macky Sall, is one of the candidates hoping to succeed António Guterres who leaves the office in December.
After initially refusing to back him, Faye is supporting his candidacy. France is a permanent member of the UN Security Council that will vote to decide the nominee.
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