Ruto pushes for global finance reforms at summit for multilateralism

In the margins of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week, the Partners for Multilateralism Summit (P4M), co-hosted by Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, European Union, India and Kenya, brought together a diverse group of countries from different regions that share a commitment to strengthening multilateralism, upholding international law, promoting peace, and advancing sustainable and inclusive prosperity.

As geopolitical tensions, conflicts, and emerging global challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence are increasing pressure on the multilateral institutions, the P4M summit sought to bring together a diverse group of countries from different regions with the aim of defending and strengthening the multilateral system and promoting peace and inclusive prosperity, by fostering a debate at the highest political level.

Launching the platform ‘Partners for Multilateralism,’ the President of the European Council, António Costa, explained that it “aims to be an open platform for partners from all parts of the world who are ready to defend common principles and work towards concrete solutions. It will act as a network for dialogue, coalition-building and practical cooperation, helping us to coordinate in the face of common challenges. Our core objective is to support the work of the United Nations and other multilateral formats.”

William Ruto, President of Kenya, said, “Institutions that do not reflect the people whose cooperation they require will eventually struggle to command their trust.”

He also said, “So, the question to our international partners should no longer be only ‘how much money can you bring to Africa. It should be how can we use the international financial architecture to unlock the money Africa already has. That changes the purpose of international partnership. We need multilateral and development financial institutions, not simply as lenders, but as catalysts.”