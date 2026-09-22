Pix of the Day, 22 September, 2026 - Across the world

A snapshot of major news across the continent on September 22, 2026: Major US TV networks pause White House pool coverage over Trump media ban-----African Union to push for bigger voice on world stage at UN meeting-----DR Congo confirms Ebola cases surpass 7,600 with 3,699 deaths-----130,000 displaced by Houthi advance in Yemen, says IOM-----FIFA Chief Infantino calls for review of football governance after investment backlash----Ex-Junglers Commander in Gambia faces military court over desertion