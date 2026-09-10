Pix of the Day, 10 September, 2026 - Across the world
A snapshot of major news across the continent on September 10, 2026: In Nigeria, the presidential campaign began three weeks ago, and the economy is already emerging as a major issue. With five months to go before the election scheduled for January 2027, candidates will have to convince voters deeply concerned about the cost of living and employment. President Bola Tinubu, who is seeking a second term, will notably have to demonstrate the merits of his significant economic reforms. While his measures have been praised by some…
Pix of the Day, 10 September, 2026 - Across the world
A snapshot of major news across the continent on September 10, 2026: In Nigeria, the presidential campaign began three weeks ago, and the economy is already emerging as a major issue. With five months to go before the election scheduled for January 2027, candidates will have to convince voters deeply concerned about the cost of living and employment. President Bola Tinubu, who is seeking a second term, will notably have to demonstrate the merits of his significant economic reforms. While his measures have been praised by some…
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