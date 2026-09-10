Uganda's Tooro kingdom succession disputed after death of King Oyo

Uganda’s Tooro kingdom has named television news anchor Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as its new king, but the succession has been challenged by the mother of the late King Oyo Nyimba, just days before his burial.

The kingdom’s royal clan succession committee announced on Wednesday (September 9) that Kijanangoma, who is also the editor at state broadcaster UBC, had been selected to succeed Oyo.

However, Queen Mother Her Majesty Best Kemigisa said in a statement on Thursday, September 10, that the decision ignored her son’s will, which she said had clearly set out the order of succession to the Tooro throne.

Kemigisa said Oyo’s will was read on the day of his death in the presence of members of the royal family and government representatives, including the minister representing the president. She said those present had agreed to meet the following day to discuss the succession.

According to the Queen Mother, a group of clan members instead held a press conference that same evening and announced a new king while Oyo’s body was still at the palace.

She also said security forces had been deployed around the palace and that members of the royal family were being prevented from freely leaving or receiving visitors. She appealed to the Ugandan government and the military to allow the family to mourn and bury Oyo peacefully.

The statement, however, did not publicly identify the person named as successor in Oyo’s will.

Throwback

Oyo died on August 27 in the United States, where he had been receiving treatment for cancer. He was 34.

His mother said she had previously faced a succession dispute when Oyo became king at the age of three in 1995. She said some members of the royal clan had argued that he was too young to rule and wanted his uncle to take the throne. The matter went to court, where Oyo ultimately prevailed, according to her account.

Oyo went on to reign for 31 years and became the world’s youngest reigning monarch when he was crowned at three, according to Guinness World Records. He also served as a United Nations goodwill ambassador and campaigned on HIV and AIDS awareness.

The Tooro Kingdom

Tooro is one of Uganda’s traditional kingdoms. Although such kingdoms have no constitutional political power in modern Uganda, they retain considerable cultural and social influence, particularly in their historical regions.

The succession dispute comes as preparations continue for Oyo’s burial at the royal tombs near his palace in Fort Portal.

The Queen Mother said President Yoweri Museveni had helped arrange for Oyo’s body to be brought back to Uganda and that government forces had begun work on the royal grave and roads leading to the tombs.

She expressed gratitude for that support but criticised the decision to announce another king before her son’s burial.

“Let us grieve and bury my son King Oyo,” she said in her statement, appealing to those involved in the succession dispute to allow the family to mourn.