Egypt air show spotlights drones and military hardware

Dozens of exhibitors from several countries are taking part in the El Alamein International Air Show, held this week at the airport in Egypt's northwestern Mediterranean coast.

The show features a wide range of military aircraft, including US F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, a Russian Su-57E and French Rafale aircraft.

Transport planes and helicopters are also on display, alongside military equipment presented by international defence companies.

Drones feature prominently across the exhibition grounds, with Chinese and Egyptian unmanned aircraft displayed alongside conventional combat aircraft.

Among the Egyptian-made systems on display are the Jabbar 200 and Jabbar 250 drones, as well as the Hamza-1 and Hamza-3.

Several types of aerial bombs and other military equipment are also being presented at Egyptian and foreign pavilions.