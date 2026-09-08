Nepal marks 1 year since Gen Z-led violent revolt against corruption

Tuesday marked a year since Gen Z-led violent protests against widespread corruption in Nepal forced the then prime minister, K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.

Several people showed up at an event in Kathmandu to honor the memories of those who lost their lives in the protest by offering fruits and flowers.

The upheaval began last September, when youth-led protests over corruption and a social media ban spiraled into violence. Security forces opened fire on demonstrators, killing dozens, while government buildings and politicians’ homes were set ablaze.

Pratish Shrestha, an injured protester called for help from the Nepal government and said "we still need support, we still have injuries and are bound to wheelchairs and clutches. That is why we need the state to take care of us until the end of our lives.”

Then on August 26, catastrophic floods hit the country, killing more than 1,300 people, with nearly 5,000 missing and causing an estimated $2.56 billion in damage.

For a country with a $50 billion economy, the loss is enormous.

The new government must now rebuild damaged infrastructure and get the country back on track after months of instability.