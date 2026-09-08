Jamaica takes slavery reparations campaign to King Charles

Jamaica is taking its long-running campaign for reparations for slavery into the legal arena, petitioning King Charles III to consider questions over Britain’s responsibility for the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The petition seeks a referral to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, the highest court for former British colonies that retain ties to the British legal system.

Jamaica is asking the committee to consider whether the forced transportation and enslavement of Africans was illegal, whether it constituted crimes against humanity, and whether Britain has an obligation to provide a remedy to Jamaicans.

Olivia Grange, Culture Minister of Jamaica: "Yes, it is historic for Jamaica. We have been working on a reparatory justice initiative for a long time. And we have finally reached a point where we have been able to file the petition. And for us, it's a strong statement on behalf of persons who want to see justice done. And Jamaicans are very positive about this initiative."

Britain abolished the slave trade in 1807 and slavery in 1834, but successive governments have rejected calls for reparations or a formal apology.

Jamaica says the petition could provide answers on the country’s historic claims, while experts say the legal move could also strengthen its wider push for reparatory justice.