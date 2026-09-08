Kenya temporary amnesty eases fears among East African migrants

A temporary amnesty for undocumented East African migrants in Kenya after the government urged them to formally register at their embassies and further extended their stay in the country.

Last week, Kenya's President William Ruto gave foreign-owned small businesses until Monday to shut down, saying the country "has not built investor confidence for hawkers".

“For the duration of this designated registration period, all individuals undergoing registration will be presumed legally present in the Republic of Kenya,” their statement said.

The government further directed that security agencies and local authorities ensure that foreign nationals were not to be “subjected to arbitrary harassment or discrimination”.

Ruto's remarks last week sparked fear among many foreigners, particularly Burundians who make a living through street vending in Nairobi, prompting a rush to secure documents to return home.

Clutching large brown envelopes, crowds queued for hours outside the Burundi embassy, while suitcases and plastic bags piled up at the compound as many prepared to leave.