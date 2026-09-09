Fifty Chinese nationals convicted in Madagascar for crimes deported

Chinese nationals convicted in Madagascar for their involvement in online fraud networks have been transferred to their country of origin to continue serving their sentences.

The detainees transited through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they made a brief stopover before continuing their journey to China. Their escort and security were ensured throughout the operation.

The transfer does not mean they have been released. The convicted individuals will continue serving their sentences in Chinese prisons. Sentences vary according to each person’s level of involvement in the “scamming” networks, ranging from two to five years for lower-level operatives and five to ten years for those in charge or their employers.

The operation is part of cooperation mechanisms established under the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, also known as the Palermo Convention, to which Madagascar acceded in 2005.

Other Chinese nationals detained in Madagascar and convicted of similar offenses are also expected to be transferred soon. The measures are part of ongoing cooperation between Madagascar and the People’s Republic of China.

Beyond these operations, authorities continue to work with international partners to combat online fraud networks and contribute to their dismantling.

On September 8, 50 Chinese nationals convicted of online fraud were handed over to the competent Chinese authorities. The transfer was described as a major result of judicial cooperation between China and Madagascar, with further operations expected to follow.

The Chinese government says it is pursuing a determined campaign against online fraud and that no leniency will be shown to Chinese citizens involved in such activities. It is also strengthening bilateral cooperation with partner countries, including Madagascar, to eradicate online fraud and protect the common interests of the countries concerned.