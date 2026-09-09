Sissi urges de-escalation as Israel attacks Gaza, Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi called for de-escalation of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East at a press conference on Tuesday held by him, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"I also affirm Egypt’s steadfast stance rejecting any attempts to undermine our sister Arab nations, and our full solidarity with them, rooted in our firm belief in a shared destiny and the interconnectedness of Arab nations," he added.

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday wounded at least nine people and reduced buildings to rubble in various areas.

Awda Hospital said that it received the wounded after strikes hit a house in Nuseirat in the central part of the territory.

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out strikes in Nuseirat, the Daraj Tuffah area and on Shati refugee camp. Associated Press video showed the moment an Israeli rocket struck the refugee camp, triggering a huge blast.