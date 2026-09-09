Ballon d'Or 2026: Hakimi, Mané among African nominees

Nominations for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, which recognises performances during the 2025-26 season, were announced by France Football magazine on Tuesday, ahead of the awards ceremony in London on October 26.

Several African players feature among the nominees.

For the men's award, Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has been included among the 30 nominees for the second consecutive year. The defender enjoyed a standout season, helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League for a second successive time and Morocco claim the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hakimi was named African Player of the Year in 2025.

He is joined on the men's shortlist by Senegal forward Sadio Mané, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia. They are the only African representatives in the men's Ballon d'Or race.

Africa also has two nominees for the women's award. Zambia striker Barbra Banda, who plays for Orlando Pride, and Malawi forward Temwa Chawinga, of Kansas City, are both in contention.

Chawinga played a key role in Malawi's run to the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations this summer, an unexpected achievement for a nation making its debut in the tournament.

Ivory Coast's Yan Diomandé, 19, and Algeria's 20-year-old Ibrahim Maza have also been nominated for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young men's player.

They face strong competition, including World Cup winner and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who has already won the award twice.

African goalkeepers nominated

Africa is also represented in the goalkeeper category by Morocco's Yassine Bounou, who plays for Al-Hilal, Senegal's Édouard Mendy, also in Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

PSG dominate men's nominations

Paris Saint-Germain have a strong presence on the men's Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Eight PSG players have been nominated, including 2025 winner Ousmane Dembélé. Summer signing Ferran Torres, who joined from Barcelona, is also among the nominees.

"I think this trophy will remain in the hands of a Paris Saint-Germain player," Dembélé told France Football.

The French club's players face strong competition from England captain Harry Kane, who won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, as well as eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé.

Although winning a major trophy is often considered crucial to Ballon d'Or success, Mbappé made history this season by overtaking Messi as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, with 22 goals.

The Real Madrid forward said he remains optimistic about his chances of winning the award.

Women's award wide open

The women's race is more open this year following the absence of Aitana Bonmatí, who won the previous three editions.

The Barcelona midfielder was left out after missing much of the season because of injury.

Two-time winner Alexia Putellas, Ewa Pajor and Melchie Dumornay are among the leading contenders.

The Ballon d'Or's men's award celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. The ceremony will take place in the United Kingdom on October 26, marking the first time in the prize's history that the event has been held outside France.