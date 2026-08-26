Manchester United sign Cameroon midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton

Manchester United have signed 22-year-old Cameroon international midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton in a deal reportedly worth up to £70 million, as manager Michael Carrick continues to rebuild his midfield.

Baleba has agreed to a five-year contract with an option for a sixth season. The financial terms were not disclosed by the club, but British media reported a fee of £65 million plus up to £5 million in add-ons.

The move follows the departures of Casemiro and a serious knee injury to Manuel Ugarte, leaving United looking to strengthen in midfield.

The club had already signed Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea this summer.

Baleba said joining United was a dream come true.

“It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams. Playing at Old Trafford is always special but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honor.”

The Cameroon international impressed in the Premier League last season, ranking among the competition's best players for tackles and interceptions, while also ranking in the top one percent for second balls won, according to United.

Football director Jason Wilcox described Baleba as an elite midfielder with huge potential.

The signing comes after United suffered a 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Hull in their opening Premier League game.

Baleba will now be expected to bring energy, ball-winning ability and physical presence to a United midfield undergoing major changes.