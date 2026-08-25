Uganda: Investigations into former Speaker of the House dropped

Ugandan authorities have announced that investigations into Anita Among, the former Speaker of the House, have been dropped. It comes after Among was confined to her home in Kampala in May, following a corruption probe which saw her Rolls Royce confiscated.

In a post on social media, military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba said Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, had "instructed me to release AAA from house arrest", referring to her initials.

He added, "we shall not prosecute AAA. She made mistakes but Mzee has decided to forgive her."

Uganda's anti-corruption body spokesperson told journalists that "we have never stated anywhere that we are investigating Rt. Hon. Anita Among".

Among twas appointed to the role in March 2022, and was long considered privileged as a member of Museveni's inner circle.

She had faced accusations of corruption for years, prompting international sanctions by Britain and the United States.

The probe against the probe was, at the time, seen as part of the military's increasing hold on power in Uganda.