DRC: WHO updates ebola recommendations for member states

As the Ebola outbreak continues to spread across the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organisation has updated temporary recommendations to member states.

These include disease surveillance, case detection and investigation, prevention and community engagement.

It has described the DRC as the only country at ‘very high’ risk. Several neighbouring countries, including Burundi and the Central African Republic, are assessed as 'high risk'. It comes after the WHO chief announced on August 18 that the outbreak remained a public health emergency of international concern.

He added that the outbreak was spreading more quickly than any previous one.

According to the latest figures released by Congolese authorities on Monday, there are 5514 confirmed cases in the country, including more than 2690 deaths.

That marks a fatality rate of 47.9 percent.