Patrick Vieira takes charge of Senegal after World Cup disappointment

Senegal have appointed former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as their new head coach, turning to the Dakar-born France legend to rebuild the national team after a disappointing World Cup campaign and the dismissal of Pape Thiaw.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) confirmed Vieira's appointment following an emergency committee meeting, describing the move as a “strategic choice” aimed at building a high-level technical structure aligned with the country's sporting ambitions.

The 50-year-old replaces Pape Thiaw, who was dismissed after Senegal's World Cup campaign ended in a dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the round of 32.

Vieira was born in Dakar in 1976 and moved to France at the age of eight. He went on to win 107 caps for France, lifting the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

From Arsenal to International coach

Vieira became one of Arsenal's most celebrated players during a nine-year spell in north London. He won three Premier League titles and was captain of the unbeaten “Invincibles” team of 2003-04.

He later played for Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City before beginning his managerial career with New York City FC in 2016.

His coaching career also included spells with Nice, Crystal Palace, Strasbourg and Genoa, but his appointment with Senegal marks his first role in international management.

The FSF said the date of his official presentation and the remaining administrative and contractual details would be announced later.

Thiaw departure leaves troubled legacy

Vieira inherits a team still dealing with the fallout from a turbulent period under Thiaw.

Senegal's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations triumph was later overturned by the Confederation of African Football after Senegalese players and staff left the field during the final against Morocco in protest at a refereeing decision.

CAF subsequently awarded the title to Morocco. Senegal has appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a hearing scheduled for October 8.

Thiaw then faced further criticism after Senegal's World Cup exit. The team had reached the knockout stage but surrendered a two-goal lead against Belgium before losing 3-2 in extra time.

Vieira faces immediate test

Vieira's first major task will be to steady the team ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, which begins in September.

Senegal have been drawn alongside Mozambique, Sudan and Ethiopia.

The former France international will also be expected to restore confidence around a team whose recent successes have been overshadowed by controversy.

For Vieira, the challenge is both personal and sporting: the Dakar-born former World Cup winner now returns to his country of birth to lead Senegal into a new era.