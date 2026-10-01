Africa: Solid growth amid investment challenges [Business Africa]

Despite the global economic slowdown, Africa is maintaining steady growth. In the second quarter of 2026, its real GDP grew by 1.6%, compared to 0.7% for the global economy.

Private financing is also on the rise. According to the World Bank, $22 billion in capital was mobilized in Africa with its support in 2026, up from approximately $9 billion in 2022.

However, the continent still faces a significant investment gap. In 2025, Africa attracted only about 4% of global foreign direct investment. Furthermore, the African Development Bank estimates that the annual funding required to meet the continent's development goals exceeds $1.3 trillion.

Côte d’Ivoire: Ferké Solar Accelerates the Energy Transition

In Ferkessédougou, northern Côte d’Ivoire, a new solar power plant is boosting the country’s electricity generation capacity. Ferké Solar has an installed capacity of 52.4 megawatts and comprises over 73,000 photovoltaic panels spread across approximately 50 hectares.

Costing 41 billion CFA francs, the project was developed by a private group with 100% Ivorian capital. The plant is expected to generate more than 90 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually—enough to power over 370,000 households.

The project also illustrates the growing momentum of private investment in renewable energy. For local communities, the improved stability of the power grid is already having a positive impact on local economic activity.

Senegal: Tourism Reinvented Beyond the Beach

Senegal aims to accelerate the recovery of its tourism sector by focusing on a more diverse range of offerings. Having welcomed approximately 1.5 million visitors in 2025, the country is now targeting 2.5 million tourists annually.

With the appeal of traditional beach tourism, particularly along the Petite Côtewaning, authorities are seeking to place greater emphasis on culture, heritage, ecotourism, and local experiences. Key attractions being highlighted include the Dakar Biennale, events in Saint-Louis, the Saloum Islands, and the Casamance region.

The government also intends to better integrate artisans, guides, and small businesses in order to ensure a more equitable distribution of economic benefits across the country's regions. The "Le Sénégal en un clic" (Senegal in a Click) platform, expected to launch by the end of the year, is designed to consolidate the nation's tourism offerings.