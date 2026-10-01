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Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo and wife killed in helicopter crash

Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo and wife killed in helicopter crash
Agencies   -  
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Agences

By Agencies

Accident

Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were among six people killed when a helicopter crashed east of Harare on Wednesday.

Police said the aircraft went down in the Marondera area, about 72 kilometres from the capital, at around 3 p.m. local time. The helicopter burst into flames and there were no survivors.

Chivayo, 43, was a high-profile businessman known for his lavish lifestyle and close ties to Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party.

His family confirmed his death, while authorities said they would establish the identities of all six victims.

Chivayo's company had secured major government energy contracts, including a more than $170 million deal to build a solar plant in Gwanda.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established, and investigations are underway.

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