Ethiopian Airlines signs deal to buy 10 Boeing cargo planes

Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday signed an agreement to buy 10 Boeing cargo planes, a new step towards "further strengthening its cargo capabilities."

According to Reuters news agency, the airline's CEO Mesfin ⁠Tasew said the deal included eight Boeing 777-8Fs and two 777Fs.

"This agreement marks another significant milestone in strengthening Ethiopian Airlines’ cargo capabilities while supporting the continued expansion of our global network," Mesfin said in a statement.

The 10 airplanes have a catalogue value of $5 billion, but the actual price paid by Ethiopian Airlines under this deal was not disclosed, Reuters reported.

Mesfin also said the state-owned airline had signed an option to acquire eight additional aircraft.

The new airplanes, he said, should help "further reinforcing Ethiopia’s position as a leading cargo gateway between Africa and international markets."

The company has increasingly been looking to grow its cargo services. It already operates 12 777F cargo planes, as well as three Boeing 767 freighters among others. Ethiopian Airlines' total fleet includes over 140 planes.