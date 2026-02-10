Ethiopian Airlines beats revenue target for first half of fiscal 25/26

Ethiopian Airlines has reported a revenue of $4.4 billion during the first six months of the 2025/26 fiscal year, exceeding its target by 2%, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The results show that Africa's leading carrier has remained resilient in the face of visa bans affecting passenger travel, tariff wars impacting cargo shipments and conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking in Addis Ababa on Tuesday, the airline's chief highlighted the carrier's expansion, announcing the launch of flights to Porto (Portugal), Hanoi (Vietnam), and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) during the first half of the fiscal year.

The new additions will bring the airline's total international destinations to 145.

Passenger traffic remained robust, with 10.64 million passengers transported, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period last year.

In cargo operations, the airline carried 451,000 tons of cargo, surpassing its half-year target by 4%.