Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Egypt opens bid to privatise Hurghada International Airport

An EgyptAir Airbus A320 takes off from Vienna International Airport, Austria, 21 August 2015   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Egypt

Egypt has announced the opening of bids for private companies to manage, operate and develop Hurghada International Airport, the country’s second-busiest airport and a getaway to Red Sea tourism.

In a statement, Egypt’s civil aviation ministry said applications for the bid are open to single legal entities, or consortia of companies, institutions, or other commercial entities.

The initiative is the first step in a broader plan to privatise operations at 11 Egyptian airports.

Egypt sought support from the International Finance Corporation — an entity from the World Bank Group — in March, to introduce public-private partnerships in the selected locations.

Earlier this week, the Civil Aviation Ministry said the strategy aimed at improving the airports’ efficiency, and maximising economic returns for the country.

The government also said it hoped to improve service for passengers, and increase the competitiveness of its civil aviation system.

Egyptian airports served more than 50 million passengers on nearly 400,000 flights in 2024, according to the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation.

Additional sources • Business Insider Africa, Reuters

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..