Egypt opens bid to privatise Hurghada International Airport

Egypt has announced the opening of bids for private companies to manage, operate and develop Hurghada International Airport, the country’s second-busiest airport and a getaway to Red Sea tourism.

In a statement, Egypt’s civil aviation ministry said applications for the bid are open to single legal entities, or consortia of companies, institutions, or other commercial entities.

The initiative is the first step in a broader plan to privatise operations at 11 Egyptian airports.

Egypt sought support from the International Finance Corporation — an entity from the World Bank Group — in March, to introduce public-private partnerships in the selected locations.

Earlier this week, the Civil Aviation Ministry said the strategy aimed at improving the airports’ efficiency, and maximising economic returns for the country.

The government also said it hoped to improve service for passengers, and increase the competitiveness of its civil aviation system.

Egyptian airports served more than 50 million passengers on nearly 400,000 flights in 2024, according to the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation.