Tunisia to undertake $1 billion expansion of Carthage airport

Tunisia is seeking to expand its main international airport by quadrupling its passenger handling capacity as the northern African country eyes more tourism.

The transport ministry said in a statement Sunday that the project, estimated to cost some $1 billion, is a part of a wider push to modernize air transport infrastructure.

The plans include building a new terminal spanning about 80,000 square metres, which will add more check-in counters and security lanes.

Tunisia's tourism sector has rebounded strongly after being hit by Covid. In 2024 alone, the airport saw about 7.2 million passengers.

Initially, Tunis had considered building a new airport altogether. The transport ministry announcement was quiet on the source of funds for the project.

Tunisia's economy has struggled in recent years, characterized by high debt and inflation.