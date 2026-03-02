Drone attack targets DRC's strategic Kisangani airport

Security forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo say they have thwarted a drone attack on the strategic Bangboka International Airport in Kisangani, marking the second such incident in just a month.

Provincial authorities in Tshopo said the attack took place on Sunday and blamed the anti-government M23 armed group, which is backed by neighbouring Rwanda. According to officials, four “kamikaze drones loaded with submunitions” were launched at the airport but were intercepted and shot down. No casualties were reported.

Bangboka airport serves both civilian and military operations. The Congolese army uses its runway to deploy attack drones and fighter jets against M23 fighters and Rwandan army positions in eastern DRC.

Authorities said the drones struck at four separate intervals beginning mid-afternoon. The final attempt came as a civilian aircraft operated by Compagnie Africaine d’Aviation was preparing to land.

The M23, which resurfaced in late 2021, has since captured large swathes of mineral-rich eastern Congo. The same airport was targeted between January 31 and February 1 in an attack claimed by the group, which said it had destroyed a military drone command centre.

Both sides in the conflict frequently accuse each other of carrying out drone strikes in densely populated areas. Just days ago, the M23 claimed a Congolese army drone strike killed its military spokesman.