Israel strikes Tehran airport, claims it was used for weapons transports

Plumes of smoke rise as strikes hit the city during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Friday night, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Iran

The Israeli military on Saturday reported that it had struck a Tehran airport that it alleged was used to help transport weapons to militant groups that Iran supports across the Middle East.

The military suggested that Mehrabad Airport was used to transfer arms and cash to militants, especially Hezbollah in Lebanon. Local footage showed large smoke plumes and flames rising over the skyline.

Israel claimed it had destroyed 16 aircrafts that were used for transporting weapons as part of a broad wave of strikes against Tehran overnight. Several Iranian fighter jets were also destroyed.

There was no immediate acknowledgement of the strike on Iran’s state media.

On Sunday, Israeli strikes also hit Iranian oil depots and refining facilities across Tehran. It was the first time such infrastructure was hit in the war.

The attacks sparked large fires across the city, and black smoke darkened the sky.

