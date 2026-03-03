Israel army issues new evacuation warnings in Lebanon

The Israeli army has issued new evacuation warnings across Lebanon, including in parts of southern Beirut, as tensions sharply escalate between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee urged residents in 50 locations, mainly in southern Lebanon, to leave immediately. “Urgent warning to the residents of Lebanon,” he said, calling on those in the listed villages to evacuate their homes “for your safety.”

In separate alerts, residents of the Beirut southern suburbs of Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik were told to avoid two specific buildings allegedly located near Hezbollah facilities. “The IDF will operate in the near future,” Adraee said, instructing people to move at least 300 metres away. A third warning later targeted a building in the Hadath neighbourhood.

The evacuation notices come after Israel vowed to intensify strikes and make Hezbollah pay a “heavy price” following rocket and drone attacks launched by the group. Hezbollah said the barrage was in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Lebanon’s government has since banned Hezbollah’s military and security activities. Israeli bombardments on Monday hit Beirut’s southern suburbs and dozens of villages in the south, killing at least 52 people and wounding 154, according to Lebanese authorities.