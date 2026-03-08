Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisians protest against US-Israeli war against Iran

Protesters gathered in Tunis to condemn the US-Israeli war against Iran.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Screen capture from agency footage
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Tunisia

Around one hundred people took to the streets of downtown Tunis, the Tunisian capital, to denounce US and Israeli action in Iran and show their support for the Iranian people.

The demonstrators waved Iranian and Palestinian flags, and held up portraits of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The region has become a real hell. Under these conditions, Iran has no choice but to defend itself," one protester told the news agency AFP.

Protests against the American and Israeli war against Iran have also taken place in other parts of the world, including in front of the White House in Washington, in San Francisco and in Mexico City.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..