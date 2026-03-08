Tunisians protest against US-Israeli war against Iran

Around one hundred people took to the streets of downtown Tunis, the Tunisian capital, to denounce US and Israeli action in Iran and show their support for the Iranian people.

The demonstrators waved Iranian and Palestinian flags, and held up portraits of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The region has become a real hell. Under these conditions, Iran has no choice but to defend itself," one protester told the news agency AFP.

Protests against the American and Israeli war against Iran have also taken place in other parts of the world, including in front of the White House in Washington, in San Francisco and in Mexico City.