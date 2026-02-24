Welcome to Africanews

Six people injured after fire breaks out at Lagos international airport

Airplanes are seen grounded at the domestic wing of Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, June 20, 2007.   -  
Copyright © africanews
SUNDAY ALAMBA/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Nigeria

Airspace over Lagos was temporarily suspended on Monday after a fire broke out at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Six people were injured but all are said to be in stable condition, Nigerian authorities said in a statement. Fourteen people were trapped in the control tower before being evacuated by emergency teams.

The fire appears to have started at about 3pm in a server room on the first floor of Terminal 1.

The flames damaged the airport’s departures hall which is undergoing a $500 million renovation.

Nigeria’s Airspace Management Agency said it was working to establish a temporary control tower to restore operations.

Flights resumed at 7.30 pm.

