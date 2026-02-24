Six people injured after fire breaks out at Lagos international airport

Nigeria
Airspace over Lagos was temporarily suspended on Monday after a fire broke out at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.
Six people were injured but all are said to be in stable condition, Nigerian authorities said in a statement. Fourteen people were trapped in the control tower before being evacuated by emergency teams.
The fire appears to have started at about 3pm in a server room on the first floor of Terminal 1.
The flames damaged the airport’s departures hall which is undergoing a $500 million renovation.
Nigeria’s Airspace Management Agency said it was working to establish a temporary control tower to restore operations.
Flights resumed at 7.30 pm.
