Egypt’s tourism sector hits record revenues

Egypt’s tourism sector achieved record-breaking revenues of over $14 billion in the past eleven months, marking a 7.8% increase, the highest ever recorded, according to Mubasher Pulse. This success was driven by a 3.97% rise in tourist arrivals to 14.3 million and a 7.8% increase in tourist nights, totaling 151.3 million.

Saudi tourists contributed significantly, spending approximately $1.5 billion, making Saudi Arabia one of the leading sources of visitors alongside Germany, England, and Russia. Saudi tourists alone accounted for half of all Arab visitors to Egypt, with 1.5 million arrivals, highlighting strong ties between the two countries.

Tourism experts anticipate continued growth in 2025 if regional geopolitical conditions stabilize. Sameh Saad, a former advisor to Egypt’s tourism ministry, noted that the sector has shown consistent positive growth rates for the second consecutive year.

Tourism remains a cornerstone of Egypt’s economy, growing by 8.2% in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024/2025 and contributing significantly to the country’s 3.5% overall economic growth.