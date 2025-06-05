Egypt tells Greece sovereignty of Sinai monastery assured

Egypt says the sovereignty of a famous monastery is assured.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelaaty on Wednesday told his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis that the spiritual and religious value of the Saint Catherine Monastery and surrounding archaeological sites will be preserved. That's according to a statement.

The Greek Orthodox Church had been concerned after an administrative court said the state owns the land but affirmed the monks' right to use the site.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem last week expressed concern and said “it is our sacred obligation to ensure that Christian worship continues on this holy ground, as it has done for 17 centuries.” It acknowledged Egypt's assurances there would be no infringement.

Egypt's presidency last week said the ruling consolidates the state's commitment to preserve the monastery's religious status.

Gerapetritis told reporters on Monday that he and Abdelaaty agreed to work toward protecting the monastery and clarifying its legal status.

“Both Egypt and Greece are committed to moving forward based on the centuries-old tradition and the established status of this iconic Monastery, which holds great significance for the Greek Orthodox faith,” he said.