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Pope Leo XIV urges justice on visit to Equatorial Guinea

Pope Leo XIV is welcomed in Malabo by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Archbishop Juan Nsue Edjang Mayé, and other officials in Malabo, April 21, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Misper Apawu/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Equatorial Guinea

Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday called on Equatorial Guinea to place itself “in the service of law and justice,” as he began a sensitive visit to one of Africa’s most tightly controlled states.

Speaking in the capital Malabo, the pontiff urged authorities to reassess development paths and seize opportunities to strengthen their international role through respect for law and justice.

He also warned against inequality, highlighting a widening gap between a small elite and the majority of citizens, and linking modern social injustice to growing exclusion.

Wealth and inequality under scrutiny

Rich in oil, Equatorial Guinea derives much of its wealth from hydrocarbons, yet large parts of the population remain in poverty.

Rights groups have long accused the government of corruption and misuse of public funds, while pointing to stark disparities in living standards.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in power since 1979, welcomed the pope at the presidential palace, alongside senior officials including Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

Falancing diplomacy and criticism

The pope’s visit highlights a delicate balance: supporting the country’s large Catholic population while avoiding endorsement of a government frequently accused of human rights abuses, including restrictions on opposition and media.

Despite the political undertones, crowds gathered in the streets to catch a glimpse of the pontiff, reflecting both hope and skepticism among residents.

Final leg of African tour

The stop marks the last stage of Leo’s 11-day Africa tour.

He is expected to travel onward to Mongomo and Bata, continuing his outreach in a nation where Catholicism remains a lasting legacy of Spanish colonial rule.

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