Pope Leo’s Africa tour sparks hope and controversy

As Pope Leo XIV prepares for his first major African trip next month, Algeria welcomes a historic papal debut while Equatorial Guinea faces growing discontent over forced contributions to fund the visit.

The US pontiff will become the first pope to visit Algeria when he arrives on April 13.

Islam is the state religion, but Leo will celebrate mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa in Algiers and later in Annaba, the land of Saint Augustine.

The visit comes days after the 30th anniversary of the murder of seven Catholic monks during Algeria’s civil war.

Equatorial Guinea: discontent over papal visit costs

In Equatorial Guinea, where Leo will spend two days from April 21, authorities have imposed salary deductions of up to 55,000 CFA francs (€75) on civil servants and military personnel to help finance the event.

Students are reportedly required to buy papal-themed clothing to attend official gatherings.

Critics denounce the measures as unfair in a country where poverty remains widespread despite oil wealth.

Public dissent is rare under President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who has ruled for decades.

The pontiff is still expected to meet prisoners and visit a memorial site during his stay.