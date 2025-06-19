China, Egypt FMs discuss Middle East escalation in phone call

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, to discuss mounting tensions in the Middle East.

Wang, who is also a top Communist Party official, criticized Israel for what he called a blatant disregard for international law, saying it has dangerously escalated the regional crisis. He urged all parties, especially Israel, to immediately cease fire and work toward de-escalation.

At what he called a “critical juncture,” Wang stressed the need for a stronger international consensus and more unified action—particularly among regional powers. He reaffirmed China's readiness to coordinate closely with Egypt on multilateral platforms like the United Nations.

Both ministers agreed on the importance of pushing for peace talks and reconciliation efforts in the region.