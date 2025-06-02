Pyramids FC clinch maiden CAF Champions League crown after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns

Egypt’s Pyramids FC bag the CAF Champions League title after defeating South Africa’s Mamelodi sundowns 2-1 in a thrilling second leg finale.

Sriker Fiston Mayele put his team ahead in the 23rd minute, with a clinical low strike that zipped into the far corner.

The goal was his ninth in the tournament, solidifying him as a true force among the players.

It make have been celebration galore for the Egyptians but, for the sundowns it was a night of heartbreak.

Fans say they will make a comeback.

"It's football, it happens. We lost and we move on to the next Champions League, we compete again." One Memelodi Sundowns fan said.

"The whole organisation has been doing well for four years. They are a strong team and they deserve to win the championship." A Pyramids FC fan said.

After a 1-1 draw in Pretoria, the Egyptian side sealed a thrilling 3-2 aggregate victory, making them the fourth Egyptian club to claim Africa’s top club title.

They join Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily in a record no other country has matched.