Pyramids FC clinch maiden CAF Champions League crown after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns

Egypt
Egypt’s Pyramids FC bag the CAF Champions League title after defeating South Africa’s Mamelodi sundowns 2-1 in a thrilling second leg finale.
Sriker Fiston Mayele put his team ahead in the 23rd minute, with a clinical low strike that zipped into the far corner.
The goal was his ninth in the tournament, solidifying him as a true force among the players.
It make have been celebration galore for the Egyptians but, for the sundowns it was a night of heartbreak.
Fans say they will make a comeback.
"It's football, it happens. We lost and we move on to the next Champions League, we compete again." One Memelodi Sundowns fan said.
"The whole organisation has been doing well for four years. They are a strong team and they deserve to win the championship." A Pyramids FC fan said.
After a 1-1 draw in Pretoria, the Egyptian side sealed a thrilling 3-2 aggregate victory, making them the fourth Egyptian club to claim Africa’s top club title.
They join Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily in a record no other country has matched.
