Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Pyramids FC clinch maiden CAF Champions League crown after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns

Pyramids players celebrate with the trophy after winning the CAF Champions League final second leg soccer match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Egypt

Egypt’s Pyramids FC bag the CAF Champions League title after defeating South Africa’s Mamelodi sundowns 2-1  in a thrilling second leg finale.

Sriker Fiston Mayele put his team ahead in the 23rd minute, with a clinical low strike that zipped into the far corner.

The goal was his ninth in the tournament, solidifying him as a true force among the players.

It make have been celebration galore for the Egyptians but, for the sundowns it was a night of heartbreak.

Fans say they will make a comeback.

"It's football, it happens. We lost and we move on to the next Champions League, we compete again." One Memelodi Sundowns fan said.

"The whole organisation has been doing well for four years. They are a strong team and they deserve to win the championship." A Pyramids FC fan said.

After a 1-1 draw in Pretoria, the Egyptian side sealed a thrilling 3-2 aggregate victory, making them the fourth Egyptian club to claim Africa’s top club title.

They join Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily in a record no other country has matched.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..