Eid al-Fitr 2026 begins amid Iran war tensions

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims around the world are getting ready for Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr means the feast or festival of breaking the fast. It commemorates the end of Ramadan, when devout Muslims don't eat or drink from dawn to dusk.

Eid is typically greeted with joy and excitement. It’s marked with congregational prayers and festivities that usually include family visits, gatherings, outings and new clothes.

Islam follows a lunar calendar so the first day of Eid may vary between countries. Different communities also follow different holiday traditions.

In Indonesia, many people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones.

In Malaysia, Muslims also have a homecoming tradition for Eid. The first day usually begins with a morning prayer in the mosque, seeking forgiveness from family and friends, and visiting loved ones’ graves.

In Egypt, families partake in Eid prayers amid a festive atmosphere. Many visit relatives, friends or neighbors and some travel to vacation spots. Children, usually wearing new Eid outfits, receive traditional cash gifts known as 'eidiya.'

In the United States, where Muslims make up an ethnically and racially diverse minority, many come together for Eid prayers. Some also gather for festivals featuring fun activities for children and families.

This year, the holiday comes amid the Iran war. Countries across the Middle East have been affected by the conflict, under attack and unsure of what lies ahead.