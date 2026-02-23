Gaza: Residents mark Ramadan amid food shortages

Gazans are doing what they can to mark the holy month of Ramadan, despite basic supplies still running thin on the ground.

Some residents are helping each other amid the food shortages.

Despite the hardships of daily life in the enclave, some residents are hopeful that circumstances will improve.

Among them is Asma Abu Shab, who said, "one day we eat fava beans, another day something else… Neighbours are helping each other. One day I offer them a meal, and the next day they do the same for me. The circumstances don’t allow us to buy chicken and meat as we used to. There’s no money; we have no income. May God grant us relief."

Maha Al-Hajj, said "we hope that God will resolve our crisis, that the war will end, and that we will return to our homes in peace."

Since a fragile ceasefire came into effect last October, both Israel and Hamas have frequently accused each other of violating the truce.

The majority of the population has been displaced mutiple times as a result of the conflict.