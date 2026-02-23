Chad closes border with Sudan following clashes

Chad has shut it’s border with neighbouring Sudan, following clashes linked to the conflict in Sudan that claimed the lives of five Chadian soldiers.

On Monday, the Chadian government announced the closure, citing ‘repeated incursions and violations committed by forced in Sudan’s conflict’.

It’s not the first time the Sudanese civil war has spilled over into Chadian territory, leading to casualties and property damage.

According to a Chadian official, fighting between Sudan’s paramilitary rapid support forces and troops loyal to Sudan’s government unfolded in the border town of Tine.

As well as the five soldiers who were killed, three civilians also lost their lives and twelve more were injured It comes weeks before the war in Sudan enters its fourth year.

According to the United Nations, the war in Sudan has unleashed the world's worst and largest hunger crisis. The conflict has displaced millions.