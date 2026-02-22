Welcome to Africanews

Uganda's Museveni holds talks with Sudan's RSF leader amid push to end war

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, right, meets with Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, Entebbe, Uganda, 20 February 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Uganda

Sudan: Uganda's Museveni pushes for dialogue to end war

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni received the commander of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, at State House in Entebbe on Friday.

High-level talks the two men focused on ending the ongoing conflict in Sudan and restoring regional stability.

The war between the RSF and the Sudanese army began nearly three years ago and has spiralled into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

During the meeting, Museveni reiterated his view that sustainable peace in Sudan can only be achieved through inclusive dialogue rather than military victory.

He emphasised the need for African-led solutions to African challenges.

Museveni has been appointed by the African Union as head of a committee to facilitate direct negotiations between Dagalo and Sudanese army chief Abdel Fatttah al-Burhan.

Dagalo acknowledged Sudan’s deepening humanitarian and institutional crises and stressed the urgent need for a peaceful solution.

It was the RSF leader’s first public international engagement since June 2025 when he was seen in a video addressing RSF fighters in Darfur.

Numerous ceasefire attempts have failed to end the fighting in Sudan.

Al-Burhan on Thursday said he would not agree to a humanitarian truce proposed by the International Quad and the United States until the RSF withdraws from captured cities and military sites.

