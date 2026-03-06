Ugandan students evacuated from Iran speak of 'trauma'

A group of 43 Ugandan students repatriated by the government after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran over the weekend have arrived safely home.

The Ugandan ambassador in Tehran organised their escape by bus to the Turkish border and then on to Istanbul where they caught a flight home.

At Entebbe International Airport on Thursday, they spoke of their trauma after fleeing the bombing campaign.

Sharon Twiine, who was studying international relations at Ahlul Bayt International University in Tehran when the war broke out said she was at a loss for words.

“In simple terms, I could say it was scary, traumatising, and I wouldn’t wish anyone to experience such," she said.

Another of the students, Oscar Nyegyema, said a site near their university was hit by an air strike.

"We could hear the ground trembling, we could hear the ground shake. We were all scared, we were all feeling devastated, we really did not know whether we could make it out," he said.

Despite the trauma, Nyegyema said he would return to finish his programme in Iran as soon as possible.

Some Ugandan students chose to stay despite the offer of return from their government.

"They believe that if they return home, the two years spent in their four-year degree may go to waste because they may not be able to afford the ticket back," said Aloisius Ssegawa, another of the students.

Twiine said she was "traumatised" by the experience.

"I love to study, I love to practice what I will learn from Iran but I think I will have to get therapy first," she said.

The exact total number of foreigners being repatriated from Iran is changing daily. Only a limited number of African nationals have been confirmed as having been evacuated.

On Tuesday, Sierra Leone’s government said it had assisted 24 of its nationals and diplomatic staff to leave Iran.

The South African government has told its citizens living in the Middle East to evacuate several countries, as heavy attacks are expected in the region for the coming days.