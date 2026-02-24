Mass for Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye reportedly blocked on president's orders

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni blocked a church mass scheduled to honour opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who has been jailed since 2024 facing treason charges, Besigye's wife told AFP on Monday.

Besigye was abducted by armed men in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, in November 2024 and reappeared a few days later at a military court in Uganda.

"I was called... by the Archbishop his grace Paul Ssemogerere and he told me that he had received a call from president Museveni asking him to cancel the mass...," said Winnie Byanyima, who is also the executive director of UNAIDS.

"He (Museveni) said it was political and he needs to first investigate," she added.

Besigye, a former personal doctor to Museveni and his political opponent for more than 25 years, has been in jail for about 15 months and has faced health issues during this time.

He has repeatedly been denied bail pending trial.

His family had called on supporters to attend a mass at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala to pray for his health and release, but the service was cancelled even as some worshippers had already gathered.

Byanyima condemned the cancellation, saying it shows "that the state can infringe on the rights of people to worship and it is considered normal.”

Last month, during Uganda's presidential polls, Byanyima said Museveni "wants Besigye to die in prison."

Human rights groups and the Ugandan opposition say Besigye's abduction and prosecution for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government were linked to the recent election.

Museveni, 81, who has been in power since 1986, contested the polls for the seventh time amid a total internet blackout and widespread repression of the opposition.

A week after the election, Uganda's army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba -- Museveni's son, widely known for his provocative social media posts -- welcomed the killing of 30 opposition members and the arrest of 2,000 others.

Museveni's main challenger in the presidential election, Bobi Wine, has been in hiding since then.