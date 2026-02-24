Uganda: Worries grow over Kizza Besigye's health

Supporters and those close to Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye are growing increasingly concerned about his health.

Besigye has been behind bars for more than a year now, and his wife says his physical condition is getting worse. Winnie Byanyima said, 'slowly, his health is deteriorating and General Muhoozi keeps threatening and saying he is a dead man walking, I will kill him. So, their intentions are clear. It is to kill him. Keeping him in prison, denying him bail is part of that intention to kill him. But you know what? It is God who gives life, it is God who takes it away, we will all die one day."

Back in November 2024, Besigye was abducted by armed men in Nairobi before appearing a few days later at a military court.

His lawyer says he is being unfairly targeted. Martha Karua, the lead Counsel for Besigye and Obeid Lutale, said, ''the delay in starting Dr Besigye and Obeid Lutale’s case is not on the defence, it is on the prosecution. We also worry about Dr. Besigye’s health, anybody can see for themself that he looks frail, he is getting sick so often in prison. We do not know what has changed in that environment, but it is certainly compromising his health."

Besigye has been rejected bail a string of times.

Human rights groups and the opposition argue that Besigye, who is accused of plotting to overthrow the government, is facing political persecution.